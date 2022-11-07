Klinische Kodierfachkraft (m/w/d) Martin Luther Krankenhaus Berlin /> G-DRG-Updates 2022/2023 />

Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis in Germany from a Health Economic View - A Propensity Score Matched Analysis

Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis in Germany from a Health Economic View - A Propensity Score Matched Analysis (MDPI).



Hemodialysis (HD) and peritoneal dialysis (PD) are deemed medically equivalent for therapy of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and reimbursed by the German statutory health insurance (SHI). However, although the home dialysis modality PD is associated with higher patient autonomy than HD,
for unknown reasons, PD uptake is low in Germany.
[...]
Conclusions: PD has a slight non-significant cost advantage over HD, especially when considering
transportation costs.

Quelle: MDPI, 27.10.2022

