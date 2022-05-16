Hospital Coding of Postoperative Ileus: A Prospective Study (Cureus).

Background Postoperative ileus (POI) is among the most common complications affecting patients who undergo major abdominal surgery. Because of the high volume of major surgery and the high incidence of postoperative ileus, failure to code for this complication may have a significant impact on hospital reimbursement and quality measures.

[...]

35% were not coded accordingly to capture appropriate risk

adjustment and reimbursement.

Conclusions

Patients who experienced indicators of POI but who were not coded experienced

over two days of additional time in the hospital compared to patients who did

not experience POI, representing significant unreimbursed costs. Timing and

duration of POI indicators appear to impact coding discrepancies and may

suggest means for improving caregiver identification of POI in a patient’s

medical record.

Quelle: Cureus, 12.05.2022