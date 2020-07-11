Hospital costs associated with post-traumatic stress disorder in somatic patients: a retrospective study
Post-traumatic stress disorder is likely to affect clinical courses in the somatic hospital ward when appearing as comorbidity. Thus, this study aimed to assess the costs associated with comorbid post-traumatic stress disorder in a somatic hospital and to analyze if reimbursement appropriately compensated additional costs.
Methods
The study used data from a German university hospital between 2011 and 2014,
analyzing 198,819 inpatient episodes. Inpatient’s episodes were included for
analysis if they had a somatic primary diagnosis and a secondary diagnosis of
post-traumatic stress disorder. [...]
Conclusion
Costs associated with post-traumatic stress disorder were substantial and
exceeded reimbursement, indicating an inadequate reimbursement for somatic
patients with comorbid post-traumatic stress disorder.
