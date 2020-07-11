Hospital costs associated with post-traumatic stress disorder in somatic patients: a retrospective study (Springer).

Post-traumatic stress disorder is likely to affect clinical courses in the somatic hospital ward when appearing as comorbidity. Thus, this study aimed to assess the costs associated with comorbid post-traumatic stress disorder in a somatic hospital and to analyze if reimbursement appropriately compensated additional costs.

Methods

The study used data from a German university hospital between 2011 and 2014,

analyzing 198,819 inpatient episodes. Inpatient’s episodes were included for

analysis if they had a somatic primary diagnosis and a secondary diagnosis of

post-traumatic stress disorder. [...]

Conclusion

Costs associated with post-traumatic stress disorder were substantial and

exceeded reimbursement, indicating an inadequate reimbursement for somatic

patients with comorbid post-traumatic stress disorder.

