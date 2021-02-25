Hospitals' Diversity of Diagnosis Groups and Associated Costs of Care (Pediatrics).

Hospitals treating patients with greater diagnosis diversity may have higher fixed and overhead costs. We assessed the relationship between hospitals diagnosis diversity and cost per hospitalization for children. METHODS: Retrospective analysis of 1 654 869 all-condition hospitalizations for children ages 0 to 21 years from 2816 hospitals in the Kids’ Inpatient Database

2016.

[...]

CONCLUSIONS: Greater diagnosis diversity was associated with increased cost per

hospitalization and should be considered when assessing associated costs of

inpatient care for pediatric patients.

Quelle: Pediatrics, 24.02.2021