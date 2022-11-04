How a thrombectomy service can reduce hospital deficit: a cost-effectiveness study
How a thrombectomy service can reduce hospital deficit: a cost-effectiveness study (BMC).
There is level 1 evidence for cerebral thrombectomy with thrombolysis in acute large vessel occlusion. Many hospitals are now contemplating setting up this life-saving service. For the hospital, however, the first treatment is associated with an initial high cost to cover the procedure.
[...]
Mechanical thrombectomy improved patient outcome, reduced length of
hospitalisation and, even without procedural reimbursement, significantly
reduced cost to the thrombectomy providing hospital.
[...]
Quelle: BMC, 04.11.2022
Apoplex - Behandlungskosten - Defizit - Fallkosten - Kosten-Nutzen - Kostenvergleich - Outcome - Schlaganfall - Schlaganfallversorgung - Thrombektomie - Thrombolyse - Verweildauer - URL