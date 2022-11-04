How a thrombectomy service can reduce hospital deficit: a cost-effectiveness study (BMC).

There is level 1 evidence for cerebral thrombectomy with thrombolysis in acute large vessel occlusion. Many hospitals are now contemplating setting up this life-saving service. For the hospital, however, the first treatment is associated with an initial high cost to cover the procedure.

Mechanical thrombectomy improved patient outcome, reduced length of

hospitalisation and, even without procedural reimbursement, significantly

reduced cost to the thrombectomy providing hospital.

