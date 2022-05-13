How Denmark, England, Estonia, France, Germany, and the USA Pay for Variable, Specialized and Low Volume Care: A Cross-country Comparison of In-patient Payment Systems
How Denmark, England, Estonia, France, Germany, and the USA Pay for Variable, Specialized and Low Volume Care: A Cross-country Comparison of In-patient Payment Systems (IJHPM).
Begleitforschung - Dänemark - diagnosis related groups - Entgeltsystem - Estland - Fallpauschalen - Frankreich - Großbritannien - Kostenausgliederung - Krankenhausfinanzierung - USA - Vergütungssystem - URL