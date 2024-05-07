Impact of early death recording on international comparison of acute myocardial infarction mortality - administrative hospital data study using the example of Germany and the United States (Springer).

In-hospital mortality from acute myocardial infarction (AMI) is widely used in international comparisons as an indicator of health system performance. Because of the high risk of early death after AMI, international comparisons may be biased by differences in the recording of early death cases in hospital inpatient data. This study examined whether differences in the recording of early deaths affect international comparisons of AMI in-hospital mortality by using the example of Germany and the United States, and explored approaches to address this issue.

While short-duration treatments due to early death are generally recorded in German inpatient data, in U.S. inpatient data those cases are partially missing. Excluding cases with short-duration treatment from the calculation of mortality indicators could be a feasible approach to account for differences in the recording of early deaths, that might be existent in other countries as well.

