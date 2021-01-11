Impact of tobacco control on healthcare costs for acute myocardial infarction in Uruguay: costs based on Diagnosis-Related Groups (SciELO).

obacco is the leading modifiable cause of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and respiratory diseases and is thus a serious global public health problem. In 2006, Uruguay implemented the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO-FCTC) and achieved a decrease in the smoking rate

and improvements in cardiovascular and respiratory health. We analyzed the clinical

and economic impacts of tobacco control measures on the healthcare costs for

acute myocardial infarction, which was reduced by 17%.

[...]

Quelle: SciELO, 11.01.2021