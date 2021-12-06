Improving the accuracy of stroke clinical coding with open-source software and natural language processing (Journal of Clinical Neuroscience).

Clinical coding is an important task, which is required for accurate activity-based funding. Natural language processing may be able to assist with improving the efficiency and accuracy of clinical coding. The aims of this study were to explore the feasibility of using natural language processing for

stroke hospital admissions, employed with open-source software libraries, to

aid in the identification of potentially misclassified (1) category of Adjacent

Diagnosis Related Groups (ADRG), (2) the International Statistical

Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems, Tenth Revision,

Australian Modification (ICD-10-AM) diagnoses, and (3) Diagnosis Related Groups

(DRG).

[...]

A variety of techniques may be useful to help identify misclassifications in ADRG, ICD-10-AM and DRG codes. Such techniques

can be implemented with open-source software libraries, and may have

significant financial implications.

[...]

Quelle: Journal of Clinical Neuroscience, 06.12.2021