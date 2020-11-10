Verabschiedung des aG-DRG Katalogs 2021 / Ver&#228;nderungen beim Pflegebudget /> Was wird aus dem Krankenhaus T&#246;nisvorst? />

In-Hospital Mortality and Complication Rates According to Health Insurance Data in Patients Undergoing Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy for Peritoneal Surface Malignancies in Germany

Morbidity and in-hospital mortality rates of patients undergoing cytoreductive surgery and hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy in Germany are not known. Methods From 2009 to 2018 all patients undergoing cytoreductive surgery and hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy in Germany were retrospectively
analyzed regarding morbidity and in-hospital mortality rates according to
nationwide hospital billing data based on diagnosis-related groups (DRG). The
“failure to rescue” (FTR) index, characterizing patients who died after severe
but potentially manageable complications, was calculated.

[...]

Conclusion
In-hospital mortality after cytoreductive surgery and hyperthermic
intraperitoneal chemotherapy is reasonably low compared with other surgical
procedures. The improvement in the FTR index reflects efforts to centralize
treatment at specialized high-volume centers.

Quelle: Springer, 09.11.2020

