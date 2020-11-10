In-Hospital Mortality and Complication Rates According to Health Insurance Data in Patients Undergoing Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy for Peritoneal Surface Malignancies in Germany (Springer).

Morbidity and in-hospital mortality rates of patients undergoing cytoreductive surgery and hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy in Germany are not known. Methods From 2009 to 2018 all patients undergoing cytoreductive surgery and hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy in Germany were retrospectively

analyzed regarding morbidity and in-hospital mortality rates according to

nationwide hospital billing data based on diagnosis-related groups (DRG). The

“failure to rescue” (FTR) index, characterizing patients who died after severe

but potentially manageable complications, was calculated.

[...]

Conclusion

In-hospital mortality after cytoreductive surgery and hyperthermic

intraperitoneal chemotherapy is reasonably low compared with other surgical

procedures. The improvement in the FTR index reflects efforts to centralize

treatment at specialized high-volume centers.

Quelle: Springer, 09.11.2020