Inpatient Case-mix Cost Vs Average Cost for Health Care Services in King Fahd Central Hospital, Saudi Arabia: A Comparative Study (Sage Journals).

Health care systems aim to deliver high-quality medical care while considering efficient resource usage and cost-effective forms of interventions. Such purposes require scientific tools or mechanisms which aid in cost assessment before the efforts of cost reduction are considered. Diagnosis-related groups based costing methodology (Case-mix) is considered one of the preferred costing approaches in the health care sector. King Fahd Central hospital Jazan, the

only tertiary hospital in the Jazan region, was selected for case-mix

system-based patient-level costing of health services. The study’s objective

was to estimate the cost per Diagnosis-Related Group (DRG) per inpatient

admission and compare it with the already established average cost of health

care services for inpatients.

[...]

There was a considerable difference between DRG-based costing (SAR

269,663,897) and average costing (SAR 247,035,938). The Diagnosis Related Group

costing was found to be more reliable and representative of the services

provided to the patients and is recommended to be used for reimbursement

purposes.

[...]

Quelle: Sage Journals, 19.11.2021