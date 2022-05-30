Insights on DRGs, guideline compliance and economic sustainability. The case of mastectomy with immediate breast reconstruction (Annali di igiene).

Immediate breast reconstruction is recommended for eligible patients undergoing mastectomy, raising the issue of economic sustainability of both mastectomy and breast reconstruction performed within the same hospitalization, as opposed to two surgical procedures in two different hospitalizations.

[...]

Conclusion.

Current DRGs reimbursement rates for hospital admissions for breast cancer

surgery do not guarantee immediate breast reconstruction’s economic

sustainability. DRGs system should be revised, or other solutions as bundled

payment should be implemented

[...]



Quelle: Annali di igiene, 23.05.2022