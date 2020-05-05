Managerial workarounds in three European DRG systems (Emerald Insight).

Attempts to transform health systems have in many countries involved starting to pay healthcare providers through a DRG system, but that has involved managerial workarounds. Managerial workarounds have seldom been analysed. This paper does so by extending and modifying existing knowledge of the causes and character of clinical and IT workarounds, to produce a conceptualisation of the

managerial workaround. It further develops and revises this conceptualisation

by comparing the practical management, at both provider and purchaser levels,

of hospital DRG payment systems in England, Germany and Italy.

Design/methodology/approach

[...]

Findings

Managers in all three countries developed very similar workarounds to contain

healthcare costs to payers. To weaken DRG incentives to increase hospital

activity, managers agreed to lower DRG payments for episodes of care above an

agreed case-load ‘ceiling' and reduced payments by less than the full DRG

amounts when activity fell below an agreed ‘floor' volume.

Research limitations/implications

[...]

Practical implications

In the case of DRGs, the managerial workarounds were instances of ‘constructive

deviance' which enabled payers to reduce the adverse financial consequences,

for them, arising from DRG incentives. The understanding of apparent failures

or part-failures to transform a health system can be made more nuanced,

balanced and diagnostic by using the concept of the ‘managerial workaround'.

[...]

Quelle: Emerald Insight, 08.02.2020