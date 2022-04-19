Measuring case severity: a novel tool for benchmarking and clinical documentation improvement (BMC).

Severity of illness (SOI) is an All Patients Refined Diagnosis Related Groups (APR DRG) modifier based on comorbidity capture. Tracking SOI helps hospitals improve performance and resource distribution. Furthermore, benchmarking SOI plays a key role in Quality Improvement (QI) efforts such as Clinical

Documentation Improvement (CDI) programs. The current SOI system highly relies on the 3 M APR DRG grouper that is updated annually, making it difficult to

track severity longitudinally and benchmark against hospitals with different

patient populations. Here, we describe an alternative SOI scoring system that

is grouper-independent and that can be tracked longitudinally.

[...]

Conclusions

The J_Scores generated from the body system model have significant value in

evaluating admission and discharge severity of illness. We believe that this

new scoring system will provide a useful tool for healthcare institutions to

benchmark patients’ illness severity and augment Quality Improvement (QI)

efforts.

Quelle: BMC, 15.04.2022