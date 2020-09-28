Mortality and complication management after surgery for colorectal cancer depending on the DKG minimum amounts for hospital volume (EJSO).

The German Cancer Society (Deutsche Krebsgesellschaft DKG) certifies on a volunteer base colorectal cancer centers based on, among other things, minimum operative amounts (at least 30 oncological colon cancer resections and 20 oncological rectal cancer resections per year). In this work, nationwide hospital mortality and death after documented complications (‘Failure to Rescue’ = FtR) were evaluated depending on the fulfillment of the minimum amounts.

[...]

In view of our observations and the fact that only half of all patients are

operated in hospital’s that are fulfilling these amounts there is a great

potential for improvement for the benefit of patients with colorectal cancer.

Synopsis

Hospital mortality and Fialure to rescue is significantly lower in centers that

meet the DKG minimum amounts (6.2%/5.7% vs. 4.3%, p < 0.001).

Quelle: EJSO, 25.09.2020