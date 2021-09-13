Pediatric quality measures: The leap from process to outcomes (ScienceDirect).

Value-based reimbursement arrangements tie financial incentives to achieving quality measures to ensure savings are not from withholding care. For patients and their families, the delivery of high-quality care is simply the expectation. Defining and measuring pediatric quality, however, is not

standardized which has led to a large proliferation of metrics across multiple

stakeholders.

[...]

Artificial intelligence techniques such as machine learning offer faster, more

precise, and larger scale evaluation of quality outcomes. Its implementation

necessitates identifying expertise in the way of data scientists as well as

additional infrastructure components to evaluate data governance, security,

regulatory compliance, and ethics.

[...]

Quelle: ScienceDirect, 10.09.2021