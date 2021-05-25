Performance evaluation of medical service for breast cancer patients based on diagnosis related groups (BMC).

To evaluate the performance of medical service for patients with breast cancer in Henan Province, China, using diagnosis related groups (DRGs) indicators and to provide data to inform practices and policies for the prevention and control of breast cancer. Methods The

data were collected from the front pages of medical records (FPMR) of all hospitals above class II that admitted breast cancer patients in Henan Province between 2016 and 2019.

[...]

The main area of improvement was in the range of available services, but medical

institutions must still make efforts to improve the efficiency of medical

services and ensure medical safety. DRGs is an effective evaluation tool.

[...]



Quelle: BMC, 24.05.2021