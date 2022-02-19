Physician perspectives on the implications of the diagnosis-related groups for medical practice in Turkey: A qualitative study (Wiley).

Hospital reimbursement models might have unintended consequences for medical practice. In Turkey, a mixed reimbursement scheme, based on the diagnosis-related group (DRG) model and global budget, was gradually introduced as part of the country's 2003 healthcare reforms. This article examines the impacts of the DRG model on medical practice in Turkey, as perceived by physicians working in public and private hospitals.

[...]

To mitigate the negative effects of the DRG, the current model may

need to be reformed, particularly to grant exemptions from the

standard reimbursement structure for patients who are

experiencing complications and/or multiple health conditions.

[...]

Quelle: Wiley, 17.02.2022