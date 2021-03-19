Price and reimbursement of advanced therapeutic medicinal products in Europe: are assessment and appraisal diverging from expert recommendations? (BMC).

Advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) represent an important cornerstone for innovation in healthcare. However, uncertainty on the value, the high average cost per patient and their one-shot nature has raised a debate on their assessment and appraisal process for pricing and reimbursement (P&R)

purposes.

[...]

Outcome-based Managed Entry Agreements (MEAs) have

been extensively used for ATMPs. Extra-funds for hospitals managing ATMPs were

provided only in Germany and, as additional fund per episode, in France.

[...]

Conclusions

Expert recommendations for ATMPs P&R were partially applied: the role of

outcome-based MEAs has increased and the selection process of the centres

authorized to use these treatments has been enhanced; additional funding for

ATMPs management to accredited centres has not been completely considered and

annuity payment and broader perspective in cost considerations are far from

being put in place. These recommendations should be considered for future P&R

negotiations to pursue rational resource allocation and deal with budget

constraints.

[...]

Quelle: BMC, 19.03.2021