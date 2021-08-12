Richtlinie Methoden Krankenhausbehandlung: Allogene Stammzelltransplantation bei T-Zell-Non-Hodgkin-Lymphomen /> Rauswurf des ehemaligen MDK-Gesch&#228;ftsf&#252;hrers ist jetzt rechtskr&#228;ftig />

Nachrichten

  1. Meldungen
  2. Primary care practice-based care management for chronically ill patients (PraCMan) in German healthcare: Outcome of a propensity-score matched cohort study

Primary care practice-based care management for chronically ill patients (PraCMan) in German healthcare: Outcome of a propensity-score matched cohort study mydrg.de





library_books

Primary care practice-based care management for chronically ill patients (PraCMan) in German healthcare: Outcome of a propensity-score matched cohort study

Primary care practice-based care management for chronically ill patients (PraCMan) in German healthcare: Outcome of a propensity-score matched cohort study (Taylor & Francis).



Growing prevalence of chronic diseases is a rising challenge for healthcare systems. The Primary Care Practice-Based Care Management (PraCMan) programme is a comprehensive disease management intervention in primary care in Germany aiming to improve medical care and to reduce potentially avoidable hospitalisations for chronically ill patients.
[...]

Conclusion
This study showed that the PraCMan intervention may be associated with a lower
rate of hospital admissions and hospitalisation costs than usual care. Further
studies may assess long-term effects of PraCMan and its efficacy in preventing
known complications of chronic diseases.

Quelle: Taylor & Francis, 11.08.2021

« Richtlinie Methoden Krankenhausbehandlung: Allogene Stammzelltransplantation bei T-Zell-Non-Hodgkin-Lymphomen | Primary care practice-based care management for chronically ill patients (PraCMan) in German healthcare: Outcome of a propensity-score matched cohort study | Rauswurf des ehemaligen MDK-Geschäftsführers ist jetzt rechtskräftig »

Suche

Navigation

Helferlein

Rubrik

Anzeige: ID GmbH
Anzeige