Problems and Barriers during the Process of Clinical Coding: a Focus Group Study of Coders' Perceptions (Springer).

Coded data are the basis of information systems in all countries that rely on Diagnosis Related Groups in order to reimburse/finance hospitals, including both administrative and clinical data. To identify the problems and barriers that affect the quality of the coded data is paramount to improve data quality as well as to enhance its usability and outcomes. This study aims to explore

problems and possible solutions associated with the clinical coding process.

[...]

Variability in the documents used for coding, illegibility of hand writing when

coding on paper, increase of errors due to an extra actor in the coding process

when transcribed from paper, difficulties in the diagnoses’ coding, coding

delay and unavailability of resources and tools designed to help coders, were

some of the problems identified. Some problems were identified and solutions

such as the standardization of the documents used for coding an episode, the

adoption of the electronic coding, the development of tools to help coding and

audits, and the recognition of the importance of coding by the management were

described as relevant factors for the improvement of the quality of data.



