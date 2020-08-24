Quick diagnosis units: predictors of time to diagnosis and costs (Wolters Kluwer Health).

Financial crisis has forced health systems to seek alternatives to hospitalization-based healthcare. Quick diagnosis units (QDUs) are cost-effective compared to hospitalization, but the determinants of QDU costs have not been studied.We aimed at assessing the predictors of costs of a district hospital QDU (Hospital Plató, Barcelona) between 2009 and 2016.This

study was a retrospective longitudinal single center study of 404 consecutive

outpatients referred to the QDU of Hospital Plató. The referral reason was

dichotomized into suggestive of malignancy vs other. The final diagnosis was

dichotomized into organic vs nonorganic and malignancy vs nonmalignancy. [...]

Quelle: Wolters Kluwer Health, 24.07.2020