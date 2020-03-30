Internationales Team aus IT-Spezialisten will Krankenh&#228;user im Kampf gegen Cyber-Bedrohungen unterst&#252;tzen /> 22 Rehakliniken in Niedersachsen &#252;bernehmen rund 2000 Patienten aus regul&#228;ren Krankenh&#228;usern />

Reimbursement and Complications in Outpatient vs Inpatient Unicompartmental Arthroplasty

Reimbursement and Complications in Outpatient vs Inpatient Unicompartmental Arthroplasty (Journal of Arthroplasty).



Increasing utilization of unicompartmental knee arthroplasty (UKA) has driven a greater push for outpatient treatment and cost containment in the setting of bundled payments. The purpose of this study is to evaluate utilization trends of inpatient vs outpatient UKA, index episode and 90-day reimbursement, and any
differences in medical or surgical complications.
[...]
Conclusion
Outpatient UKA utilization is increasing and is associated with decreased
reimbursement compared to inpatient UKA without increased risk of major medical
complications, although it is associated with increased risk of wound
complication and need for operative debridement at 90 days.

Quelle: Journal of Arthroplasty, 04.03.2020

