Reimbursement and Complications in Outpatient vs Inpatient Unicompartmental Arthroplasty (Journal of Arthroplasty).

Increasing utilization of unicompartmental knee arthroplasty (UKA) has driven a greater push for outpatient treatment and cost containment in the setting of bundled payments. The purpose of this study is to evaluate utilization trends of inpatient vs outpatient UKA, index episode and 90-day reimbursement, and any

differences in medical or surgical complications.

[...]

Conclusion

Outpatient UKA utilization is increasing and is associated with decreased

reimbursement compared to inpatient UKA without increased risk of major medical

complications, although it is associated with increased risk of wound

complication and need for operative debridement at 90 days.

Quelle: Journal of Arthroplasty, 04.03.2020