Score zum Qualitätsmanagement des außerklinischen Herz-Kreislauf-Stillstandes: Cardiac Arrest Survival Score (CRASS) (Resuscitation Journal).

The aim of this study was to develop a score to predict the outcome for patients brought to hospital following out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA). Methods All patients recorded in the German Resuscitation Registry (GRR) who suffered OHCA 2010–2017, who had ROSC or ongoing CPR at hospital admission were included.

[...]

Conclusion

The CaRdiac Arrest Survival Score (CRASS) represents a tool for calculating the

probability of survival with good neurological function for patients brought to

hospital following OHCA.

Quelle: Resuscitation Journal, 12.11.2019