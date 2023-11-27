Az. B 1 KR 8/23 R, B 1 KR 9/23 R und B 1 KR 11/23 R: Der Zeitpunkt der Einleitung der Rechnungspr&#252;fung ist ma&#223;geblich f&#252;r etwaige Abschlagszahlungen /> Evangelisches Krankenhaus Holzminden: Entlassung von 420 Mitarbeitern />

Statistical Insight into China's Indigenous Diagnosis-Related-Group System Evolution

Statistical Insight into China's Indigenous Diagnosis-Related-Group System Evolution (MDPI).



The use of Diagnosis-Related Groups (DRG) is a prevalent payment system employed to control hospitalization costs and improve medical efficiency. China has developed an indigenized DRG payment system including Single Disease Payment (SDP), DRGs, and Big Data Diagnosis-Intervention Packet (DIP). In this study, we took cholecystitis as an example, drawing on both primary and secondary data to verify the effectiveness of China’s indigenized DRG system and to introduce the evolution of DRGs in China.
Quelle: MDPI, 15.11.2023

