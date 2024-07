The economic cost of not coding disease-related malnutrition: A study in cancer inpatients (Journal of Clinical Nutrition).

Disease-related malnutrition (DRM) coding rate is usually low in hospitalised patients. The objective of our study was to estimate the percentage of correct DRM coding in cancer inpatients and to calculate the economic losses caused by such lack of coding.

[...]

Conclusion

The prevalence of DRM in cancer inpatients is high. Nevertheless, the diagnosis

is not coded in one third of patients, which results in important economic

losses for the hospitals.

Quelle: Journal of Clinical Nutrition, 23.11.2021