The effects of diagnosis-related groups payment on efficiency of the hospital health care in Croatia (Croatian Medcical Journal).

To assess the impact of Croatian reforms related to the funding of inpatient care on the efficiency of acute hospitals. Methods Between 2009 and 2018, the study analyzed resourcing, performance, and financing data for 33 acute hospitals. It used data from the Croatian Health Insurance Fund (CHIF) and the Croatian Institute of Public

Health and included hospital activity and diagnosis-related grouping; average length of stay (ALOS); hospital staffing; CHIF revenue streams; and hospital incomes and expenditures.

[...]

In this period, Croatian reforms failed to improve hospital efficiency. This may be explained by the

failure of reformers to heed the experience of other countries, which showed that hospital payment reform of this

nature calls for systematic and coordinated actions, interagency collaboration, and a strategic approach where the

various interventions are in congruence and act to reinforce one another

[...]

Quelle: Croatian Medcical Journal, 31.12.2021