  2. The epidemiology and direct healthcare costs of aseptic nonunions in Germany - a descriptive report

library_books

This observational cross-sectional study aimed to answer the following questions: 1) how has nonunion incidence developed from 2009 to 2019 in a nationwide cohort; 2) what is the age and sex distribution of nonunions for distinct anatomical nonunion localizations; and 3) how high were the costs for
surgical nonunion treatment in a level 1 trauma centre in Germany?
[...]

Conclusion
Despite attempts to improve fracture treatment in recent years, nonunions
remain a problem for orthopaedic and trauma surgery, with a stable incidence
throughout the last decade.

Quelle: Bone & Joint Research, 03.08.2022

