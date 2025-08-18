The impact of COVID-19 vaccination on hospital costs in critically ill patients in an intensive care unit during the pandemic
The impact of COVID-19 vaccination on hospital costs in critically ill patients in an intensive care unit during the pandemic (Science Direct).
Begleitforschung - Coronavirus - COVID-19 - Critical illness - Fallkosten - Fallschwere - Impfung - Infektionskrankheit - Intensivmedizin - Intensivstation - Kalkulation - Kostentreiber - Kostenvergleich - Krankenhauskosten - Pandemie - Ressourcenverbrauch - SARS-CoV-2 - Spanien - URL