The Impact of Infections on Reimbursement in 92 US Hospitals, 2015-2018 (Europe PMC).

The diagnosis-related group (DRG) is a payment system introduced to standardize healthcare costs. However, reimbursement for treatment of infections does not always cover costs.

[...]

Conclusions

[...]

Reimbursement models should be reconsidered to enable

adoption of costlier diagnostics and antimicrobials.

Quelle: Europe PMC, 20.04.2021