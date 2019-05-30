The Weighted Activity Unit (WAU) effect: evaluating the cost of Diagnosis Related Group (DRG) coding (Wiley).

ABF (activity based funding) is a means of health‐care reimbursement, where hospitals are allocated funding based on the number and mix of clinical activity. The ABF model is based solely on Australian Refined Diagnosis Related Group (AR‐DRG) classifications of

hospital encounters. Each AR‐DRG is allocated a Weighted Activity Unit (WAU) translating to cost value, to determine ongoing funding allocations for each hospital annually.

Aim

We explored cost consequences of AR‐DRG coding variances within our Medical

Oncology department over a 6 month period.

[...]

Conclusion

Clinical note documentation ultimately determines the future funding of our

healthcare system. Appropriate communication between and education of medical

staff and hospital coders is vital to ensure precise documentation and accurate

AR‐DRG coding, for optimal and appropriate reimbursement in this funding

model.

Quelle: Wiley, 20.05.2019