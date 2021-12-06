Trends in Treatment of Head and Neck Cancer in Germany: A Diagnosis-Related-Groups-Based Nationwide Analysis, 2005-2018 (MDPI).

Advances in head and neck cancer (HNC) treatment might have changed treatment strategies. This study determined, with focus on gender disparity, whether treatment rates have changed for inpatients in Germany between 2005 and 2018.

Nation-wide population-based diagnosis-related groups (DRG) data of virtually all HNC cases (1,226,856 procedures; 78% men) were evaluated.

[...]

Treatment patterns had changed for nearly all subsites and therapy types. There

were relevant gender disparities, which cannot be explained by the DRG data.

Quelle: MDPI, 01.12.2021