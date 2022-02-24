Az. L 11 KR 236/20: Beweislastumkehr bei R&#252;ckzahlungsbegehr einer Krankenkasse ohne Einleitung einer Auff&#228;lligkeitspr&#252;fung durch den MDK /> Vorstandst&#228;tigkeit an der Spitze des kommunalen ANregiomed-Klinikverbunds wird verl&#228;ngert />

Utilising International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Conditions (ICD)-10 Australian Modification Classifications of Health Conditions to Achieve Population Health Surveillance in an Australian Spinal Cord Injury Cohort

Retrospective, non-randomised, registry controlled. Objective To develop a conceptual ICD-10 taxonomic framework for population health surveillance across all-phases of spinal cord injury and disorders (SCI/D).
Conclusions
The ICD-10 core “Health Condition” data-set assembled extends our understanding of SCI/D epidemiology and with further development may create a cost-efficient and sustainable framework that will improve health system performance and equity within and between countries.

Quelle: Nature, 24.02.2022

