Waiting time for surgical fixation of femoral neck fractures: does a diagnosis-related group payment method matter?
Early surgical fixation of femoral neck factures in elderly patients has been suggested to decrease morbidity and mortality and to improve treatment outcome. This study evaluates the
effect of the implementation of a diagnosis-related group payment method in our hospital on waiting time for surgery and the short-term outcomes of elderly patients following
surgical fixation of hip fractures.
[...]
CONCLUSIONS
The implementation of a diagnosis-related group payment method shortened the
waiting time for surgical hip fixation in elderly patients treated in our
hospital, with no effect on the mortality and complication rate during the
hospital stay.
Quelle: Unbound Medicine, 21.01.2019