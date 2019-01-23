Waiting time for surgical fixation of femoral neck fractures: does a diagnosis-related group payment method matter? (Unbound Medicine).

Early surgical fixation of femoral neck factures in elderly patients has been suggested to decrease morbidity and mortality and to improve treatment outcome. This study evaluates the

effect of the implementation of a diagnosis-related group payment method in our hospital on waiting time for surgery and the short-term outcomes of elderly patients following

surgical fixation of hip fractures.

[...]

CONCLUSIONS

The implementation of a diagnosis-related group payment method shortened the

waiting time for surgical hip fixation in elderly patients treated in our

hospital, with no effect on the mortality and complication rate during the

hospital stay.

Quelle: Unbound Medicine, 21.01.2019