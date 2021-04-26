Neue Chefin des Johanniter-Krankenhauses Duisburg Rheinhausen hat viele Pl&#228;ne /> Hygieneskandal: Urteil gegen Ex-Gesch&#228;ftsf&#252;hrer der Uniklinik Mannheim erwartet />

Nachrichten

  1. Meldungen
  2. What is the performance in public hospitals? A longitudinal analysis of performance plans through topic modeling

What is the performance in public hospitals? A longitudinal analysis of performance plans through topic modeling mydrg.de





library_books

What is the performance in public hospitals? A longitudinal analysis of performance plans through topic modeling

What is the performance in public hospitals? A longitudinal analysis of performance plans through topic modeling (Springer).



Both the concept of performance and the role of hospitals in health systems evolved significantly in the last decades. Today, the performance in health could be defined as the ability to create population value, and the hospitals role is to support this aim by providing acute care and by integrating
and coordinating their activity with other settings of care.
[...]

Conclusion
In recent years, the concept of performance in hospitals evolved toward the
adoption of an outcome-based and population-based perspective.
[...]

Quelle: Springer, 09.04.2021

« Neue Chefin des Johanniter-Krankenhauses Duisburg Rheinhausen hat viele Pläne | What is the performance in public hospitals? A longitudinal analysis of performance plans through topic modeling | Hygieneskandal: Urteil gegen Ex-Geschäftsführer der Uniklinik Mannheim erwartet »

Suche

Navigation

Helferlein

Rubrik

Anzeige: ID GmbH
Anzeige