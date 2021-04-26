What is the performance in public hospitals? A longitudinal analysis of performance plans through topic modeling
What is the performance in public hospitals? A longitudinal analysis of performance plans through topic modeling (Springer).
Both the concept of performance and the role of hospitals in health systems evolved significantly in the last decades. Today, the performance in health could be defined as the ability to create population value, and the hospitals role is to support this aim by providing acute care and by integrating
and coordinating their activity with other settings of care.
[...]
Conclusion
In recent years, the concept of performance in hospitals evolved toward the
adoption of an outcome-based and population-based perspective.
[...]
Quelle: Springer, 09.04.2021
Effizienz - Gesundheitsökonomie - Italien - Krankenhausmanagement - Krankenhausmarkt - Outcome - pay for performance - Trägerschaft - URL