Heilmittelbericht 2020: Jeder achte Diabetes-Patient in podologischer Behandlung /> Intensivausbildung zur Klinischen Kodierfachkraft Januar 2021 - Online />

Nachrichten

  1. Meldungen
  2. Az. B 1 KR 25/19 R: Multimodale Schmerztherapie Komplexbehandlung nur beim Einsatz approbierter psychologischer Psychotherapeuten kodierbar

Az. B 1 KR 25/19 R: Multimodale Schmerztherapie Komplexbehandlung nur beim Einsatz approbierter psychologischer Psychotherapeuten kodierbar mydrg.de





account_balance

Az. B 1 KR 25/19 R: Multimodale Schmerztherapie Komplexbehandlung nur beim Einsatz approbierter psychologischer Psychotherapeuten kodierbar

Az. B 1 KR 25/19 R: Multimodale Schmerztherapie Komplexbehandlung nur beim Einsatz approbierter psychologischer Psychotherapeuten kodierbar (Quaas & Partner).

« Heilmittelbericht 2020: Jeder achte Diabetes-Patient in podologischer Behandlung | Az. B 1 KR 25/19 R: Multimodale Schmerztherapie Komplexbehandlung nur beim Einsatz approbierter psychologischer Psychotherapeuten kodierbar | Intensivausbildung zur Klinischen Kodierfachkraft Januar 2021 - Online »

Suche

Navigation

Helferlein

Rubrik

Anzeige: ID GmbH
Anzeige