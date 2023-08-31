Application Coordinator Radiant (Radiology area) KISS-Project Insel Group Bern Switzerland

person_search

Die Inselgruppe Bern, Schweiz sucht zum 01.10.2023 einen Application Coordinator Radiant (m/w/d) (Radiology area) für das KISS Projekt (Stellenanzeige).

Stellenangebot im PDF-Format.

Mehr Informationen: www.inselgruppe.ch

Inselgruppe Bern

Application Coordinator Radiant

Bewerbungsanschrift:

Freiburgstrasse 18

CH-3010 Bern





Bundesland: k.A. DE Bundesland:

Vollzeit

Vergütung: k.A.

29-2072.00 Applikationsentwicklung Verwaltung

Aufgaben: You will be the leader of the Radiant Application Team

Together with the radiology experts, you will develop solutions for Radiant in the new KISS.

You will organize and lead workshops, coordinate and integrate the department's needs in the Radiant module.

Together with the Epic specialists and the entire team, you will achieve the goals for a project success

Ausbildung: You have a bachelor's degree in a technical and/or scientific or medical specialty.

Berufserfahrung You bring a clinical background ideally from radiology and/or interventional cardiology.

You are certified in the Epic modules Radiant and Cupid.

You bring several years of Epic experience from implementation projects in Switzerland or Europe/United Kingdom.

Experience with troubleshooting and solving error work-ques.

Understand of Bridges and interfaces

Experience with agile tools, Jira, Service Now, Confluence,

You are familiar with other IT systems and interface standards from the healthcare sector

Have a PM background with third-parties integration. Experience with GE, Philip, Sectra. is a necessary requirement

You have several years of leadership experience

Fähigkeiten: You are a team player, know how to lead teams through difficult times and have good conflict management skills

You work in a structured manner and maintain an overview even in chaos; agile working methods are part of your everyday life

You have good German skills

2023-08-31

2023-09-28

Beschäftigungstyp:Kategorisierung: