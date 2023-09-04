Market Access Manager - Hospital Economics MACA (m/w/d) Intuitive Surgical Aubonne Switzerland

Intuitive Surgical sucht zum nächstmöglichen Zeitpunkt einen Market Access Manager - Hospital Economics | MACA (m/w/d)(Stellenanzeige).

Stellenangebot im PDF-Format.

Mehr Informationen: www.intuitive.com

Intuitive Surgical

Market Access Manager

Vollzeit

Vergütung: k.A.

29-2072.00 market access management

Basic Hospital Data Analytics: Analyze detailed information on all German hospitals to consult the strategic positioning vs. other clinical modalities and competition.

RAS Potential and Competitive Analytics: Work out detailed RAS procedure review to support growth strategies.

RAS Cost / Benefit Analysis: Provide strategic guidance in program expansion projects to support RAS program healthiness.

Investment planning / ROI Analysis: Evaluate System placements and support RAS growth planning strategies.

Standardized external EMR Data Analytics (eCHA), Break-Even-Point & Profitability Analysis: Manage existing programs and secure program success.

Standardized internal RAS Data Analytics (iCHA): Manage program efficiency and Ecosystem support offerings.

Referral Analytics: Analysis of referrer streams and improved RAS light-house communication to support program growth.

This position also provides expert support and facilitation in presenting and defending clinical & economical evidence to relevant stakeholders, with focus on C-Suite audience, as per business requirements.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Provide strategic, economic, and analytical insights in order to support a Sales approach that fosters and grows key c-suite relationships and potential partnerships.

Translate customer data from economic, profitability analyzes, program-benchmarking, procedure, and efficiency analyzes into meaningful strategic recommendations and actions to improve/grow dV programs and consult our customer base.

Identify and leverage best data sources, i.e. with national and regional hospital claims data and other specific "big-data" databases analyses.

Perform evidence (clinical & economic) based "Quantify The Impact" (QTI) or potential analysis and partner with Sales, Marketing and overall Market Access to co-lead customer alignment meetings with hospitals, IDN systems, surgeons and health technology assessment (HTA) organizations.

Design and rollout training on QTI and analytics solution for the sales force, ensure methodology, platforms and tools are available for deployment.

Engineer specific health economic market assessments to identify hospital stakeholder and barriers, trends, customer unmet need, strategic insight, strategic imperatives, stakeholder prioritization, market segmentation, targeting, messaging, and positioning.

Provide analytical and economic insights as needed, to support the reimbursement strategy developed and led by the Global Access Value and Economics (GAVE) or the Government Affairs (GOA) department together with the DACH Leadership.

Operating in a global matrix, partner with Marketing, Sales, GAVE and the DACH Leadership to create evidence on IS products and then lead efforts to disseminate the “total economic and clinical value” of ISI technology to existing and future economic decision makers.

Provide regular voice-of-customer (VOC) feedback on clinical and economic challenges. Generate ideas on how our products can serve as a solution to these issues.

Work and apply MACA tools to support Key Selling Activities and favorable technology adaption

Collaborate with the Digital EU Data & Analytics Department to improve MACA services