How Many Intensive Care Beds are Justifiable for Hospital Pandemic Preparedness? A Cost-effectiveness Analysis for COVID-19 in Germany (Springer).

Germany is experiencing the second COVID-19 pandemic wave. The intensive care unit (ICU) bed capacity is an important consideration in the response to the pandemic. The purpose of this study was to determine the costs and benefits of maintaining or expanding a staffed ICU bed reserve capacity in Germany.

[...]

Conclusions

[...]

In Germany, the provision of a staffed ICU bed reserve capacity appears to be

cost-effective even for a low probability of bed utilization.

[...]

Quelle: Springer, 12.01.2021