Experienced Physicians m/f/d WMC INTERNATIONAL GmbH München

Scan QR-Code 88475 Die WMC INTERNATIONAL GmbH, München sucht für ein neues state-of-the-art hospltal in Doha, Katar Experienced Physicians (m/f/d) (Stellenanzeige).

WMC INTERNATIONAL GmbH München: Experienced Physicians (m/f/d)

Stellenangebot im PDF-Format.

E-Mail-Bewerbung

Mehr Informationen: www..de

Ausschreibendes Unternehmen:
WMC INTERNATIONAL GmbH

Ausgeschriebene Stelle:
Experienced Physicians

Bewerbungsanschrift:
Friedrichstr. 1 a

80801
München



Bundesland:
k.A.
DE

Beschäftigungstyp:
k.a
Vergütung: k.A.

Kategorisierung:
29-2072.00 Fachärzte Krankenhaus

Aufgaben:

experienced physicians for the following departments
- General Family Medicine
- Internal Medicine (Cardiology, Pulmonology, Gastroenterology, Endocrinology, Diabetology, Nephrology)
- Surgery (General Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Vascular Surgery)
- Orthopedics & Traumatology
- Gynecology & Obstetrics
- Pediatrics
- Anesthesiology, Intensive Care & Pain Medicine
- Neurology
- Urology
- ENT
- Ophthalmology
- Radiology
- Laboratory Medicine
- Dentistry

Ausbildung:

- Approbation And Qualification As Facharzt/-ärztin.

Berufserfahrung

- 8+ Years Of Experience In A German Hospital.
- Excellent Technical Expertise, Interest In Lecturing Students.
- Interest & Passion To Play a Significant Role In Building A New Hospital, Design Departments & Processes To Ensure Best Possible Patient Care.

Fähigkeiten:

- Creative Hands-on Personality, Open Minded In A Multicultural & Multinational Environment.
- High Degree Of Self-organization As Well As Highly Successful Communication-, Relationship- & Engagement Skills
- Strong English Skills

Online seit
2022-12-31
Gültig bis
2022-03-24





