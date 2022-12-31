Experienced Physicians m/f/d WMC INTERNATIONAL GmbH München

Die WMC INTERNATIONAL GmbH, München sucht für ein neues state-of-the-art hospltal in Doha, Katar Experienced Physicians (m/f/d) (Stellenanzeige).

WMC INTERNATIONAL GmbH

Experienced Physicians

29-2072.00 Fachärzte Krankenhaus

experienced physicians for the following departments - General Family Medicine - Internal Medicine (Cardiology, Pulmonology, Gastroenterology, Endocrinology, Diabetology, Nephrology) - Surgery (General Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Vascular Surgery) - Orthopedics & Traumatology - Gynecology & Obstetrics - Pediatrics - Anesthesiology, Intensive Care & Pain Medicine - Neurology - Urology - ENT - Ophthalmology - Radiology - Laboratory Medicine - Dentistry

- 8+ Years Of Experience In A German Hospital.

- Excellent Technical Expertise, Interest In Lecturing Students.

- Interest & Passion To Play a Significant Role In Building A New Hospital, Design Departments & Processes To Ensure Best Possible Patient Care.