Experienced Physicians m/f/d WMC INTERNATIONAL GmbH München
Die WMC INTERNATIONAL GmbH, München sucht für ein neues state-of-the-art hospltal in Doha, Katar Experienced Physicians (m/f/d) (Stellenanzeige).
experienced physicians for the following departments
- General Family Medicine
- Internal Medicine (Cardiology, Pulmonology, Gastroenterology, Endocrinology, Diabetology, Nephrology)
- Surgery (General Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Vascular Surgery)
- Orthopedics & Traumatology
- Gynecology & Obstetrics
- Pediatrics
- Anesthesiology, Intensive Care & Pain Medicine
- Neurology
- Urology
- ENT
- Ophthalmology
- Radiology
- Laboratory Medicine
- Dentistry
- Approbation And Qualification As Facharzt/-ärztin.
- 8+ Years Of Experience In A German Hospital.
- Excellent Technical Expertise, Interest In Lecturing Students.
- Interest & Passion To Play a Significant Role In Building A New Hospital, Design Departments & Processes To Ensure Best Possible Patient Care.
- Creative Hands-on Personality, Open Minded In A Multicultural & Multinational Environment.
- High Degree Of Self-organization As Well As Highly Successful Communication-, Relationship- & Engagement Skills
- Strong English Skills