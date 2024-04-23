Mathilden-Hospital B&#252;dingen wird neu ausgerichtet /> Online-Seminar f&#252;r DRG-beauftragte &#196;rztinnen und &#196;rzte im Mai 2024 />

Nachrichten

  1. Meldungen
  2. Abbott Kodierhilfen 2024

Abbott Kodierhilfen 2024 mydrg.de





scatter_plot

Abbott Kodierhilfen 2024

Abbott Kodierhilfen 2024
Kodierhilfe 2024 CRM ambulant (Abbott, PDF, 9,7 MB).
Kodierhilfe 2024 Ereignisrekorder (Abbott, PDF, 66 kB).
Kodierhilfe 2024 Heart-Failure (Abbott, PDF, 11,9 MB).
Kodierhilfe 2024 CRM-Übersicht (Abbott, PDF, 74 kB).
Kodierhilfe 2024 Gefäßinterventionen (Abbott, PDF, 3,9 MB).
Kodierhilfe 2024 Intrakardialer Impulsgenerator (Abbott, PDF, 270 kB).
Kodierhilfe 2024 Katheterbasierte Mitralklappen-Therapie (Abbott, PDF, 1,9 MB).
Kodierhilfe 2024 Katheterbasierte Trikuspidalklappen-Therapie (Abbott, PDF, 1 MB).
Kodierhilfe 2024 Koronarinterventionen (Abbott, PDF, 3,9 MB).
Kodierhilfe 2024 Mitralklappen Transkatheter-Ersatz (Abbott, PDF, 369 kB).
Kodierhilfe 2024 Neurostimulation ambulant (Abbott, PDF, 9,5 MB).
Kodierhilfe 2024 Neurostimulation stationär (Abbott, PDF, 9,7 MB).
Kodierhilfe 2024 Pulmonalarterielle Druckmessung (Abbott, PDF, 105 kB).
Kodierhilfe 2024 Rhythmologie (Abbott, PDF, 9,7 MB).
Kodierhilfe 2024 Structural Heart (Abbott, PDF, 3,9 MB).

« Mathilden-Hospital Büdingen wird neu ausgerichtet | Abbott Kodierhilfen 2024 | Online-Seminar für DRG-beauftragte Ärztinnen und Ärzte im Mai 2024 »

Suche

Navigation

Helferlein

Rubrik

Anzeige: ID GmbH
Anzeige