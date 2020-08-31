Bereichsleitung Medizinische Dokumentation (m/w/d) Leopoldina Krankenhaus der Stadt Schweinfurt GmbH /> Medizinische Kodierfachkraft (m/w/d) Katholische St.-Johannes-Gesellschaft Dortmund gGmbH />

  Case-mix adjusted postanaesthesia care unit length of stay and business intelligence dashboards for feedback to anaesthetists

Case-mix adjusted postanaesthesia care unit length of stay and business intelligence dashboards for feedback to anaesthetists

Despite advances in business intelligence software and evidence that feedback to doctors can improve outcomes, objective feedback regarding patient outcomes for individual anaesthetists is hampered by lack of useful benchmarks. [...]

Quelle: Elsevier, 27.08.2020

