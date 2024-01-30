Beschluss zum Klinikum Starnberg erwartet /> Saarland: Diskussion um weitere Schlie&#223;ungen befeuert />

Nachrichten

  1. Meldungen
  2. Coding undiagnosed rare disease patients in health information systems: recommendations from the RD-CODE project

Coding undiagnosed rare disease patients in health information systems: recommendations from the RD-CODE project mydrg.de





library_books

Coding undiagnosed rare disease patients in health information systems: recommendations from the RD-CODE project

Coding undiagnosed rare disease patients in health information systems: recommendations from the RD-CODE project (BMC).



[...]
The recommendations can now be implemented in HIS (electronic health records and/or registries) and could be a game-changer for patients, clinicians and researchers in the field, enabling assessment of the RD population, including undiagnosed patients, adaptation of policy measures including financing for care and research programs, and to improved access of undiagnosed patients to research programs.
[...]

Quelle: BMC, 27.01.2024

« Beschluss zum Klinikum Starnberg erwartet | Coding undiagnosed rare disease patients in health information systems: recommendations from the RD-CODE project | Saarland: Diskussion um weitere Schließungen befeuert »

Suche

Navigation

Helferlein

Rubrik

Anzeige: ID GmbH
Anzeige