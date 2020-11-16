Mortality in hip fractures: Stratifying the risk of operative delay and quantifying the benefit of early mobilisation (Injury Journal).

We assess the efficacy of the national hip fracture database casemix adjustment model in a socially deprived cohort, and determine it to be fair. • Our findings suggest that delay to operation for hip fracture patients is not a significant mortality risk if the delay is for non-clinical reasons. • We observe a great reduction

in 30 day mortality in hip fracture patients when they are mobilised within a day of surgery and discuss this finding.

Introduction

Early mortality following hip fracture surgery remains a significant issue with

a much studied, multifactorial aetiology. This study designed to test the

variables affecting 30 day mortality in a socially deprived cohort against

national models, and secondarily aimed to uncover and quantify new risk

factors.

[...]

Conclusion

This study has confirmed the NHFD casemix adjusted model is a fair barometer

for units treating a socially deprived cohort. It also has shown a clear

differentiation between risk conveyed by delay to theatre for clinical reasons

and suggests delay for non-clinical reasons, although clearly not desired, may

not have a significant effect on death rate. Finally, it both amplifies and

prompts further investigation into the potential benefit of early mobilisation.



Quelle: Injury Journal, 15.10.2020