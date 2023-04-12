Public Reporting Of Hospital Quality Measures Has Not Led To Overall Quality Improvement: Evidence From Germany (Health Affairs).

Hospital quality has been measured and made publicly available for decades in the US and for more than a decade in Germany, as part of an effort to help those countries achieve quality improvement. The German hospital market presents a unique opportunity to examine the relationship between public reporting and quality improvement in the absence of performance-linked payment incentives in a high-income country. We considered quality indicators from

several important categories of health services provided in hospitals (hip,

knee, obstetrics, neonatology, heart, neck artery surgery, pressure ulcers, and

pneumonia), using structured hospital quality reports from the period 2012–19.

[...]

Quelle: Health Affairs, 11.04.2023