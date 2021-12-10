Urolithiasis in Germany: Trends from the National DRG Database (Karger).

Urolithiasis is a common disease leading to a high socioeconomic burden due to treatment costs and sickness leave. The aim of this study was to evaluate recent trends in the incidence of urolithiasis in Germany and in the use of therapeutic interventions.

[...]

Discussion/Conclusion: While the global

incidence of urolithiasis is still rising, Germany, as other Western countries,

has reached a plateau. There is a remarkable trend towards invasive treatment

of even asymptomatic kidney stones. Besides the effects on individual patients

with increased risk for complications, this results in a higher monetary burden

to the health care system and society.

Quelle: Karger, 09.12.2021