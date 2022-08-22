Zweiter MedEvac-Airbus an Luftwaffe übergeben
Fliegendes Krankenhaus: Lufthansa Technik übergibt Airbus-Jet an Luftwaffe (Lufthansa-Technik).
Following the ceremonial handover of the first aircraft in June at ILA Berlin, Lufthansa Technik AG today also delivered the second Airbus A321LR (Long Range) to the German Air Force with a transfer flight from Hamburg to Cologne-Bonn. Like its sister aircraft already in service with the tactical
registration 15+10, the new 15+11 will now also be available to the German Air Force for troop transport and parliamentary flight operations on short-, medium- and
long-haul routes. The respective capacity of each of the two aircraft in this
configuration is 136 passengers.
During a small ceremony at Lufthansa Technik's base in Hamburg, all involved
personnel had already officially bid farewell to the aircraft last Friday. Not
only Lufthansa Technik's project team was invited to attend, but also, among
others, the personnel involved from the German Federal Office of Bundeswehr
Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw), the
Bundeswehr Technical Center for Aircraft and Aeronautical Equipment (WTD 61)
and the German Air Force, which had previously subjected the 15+11 to an
intensive testing and acceptance program. With its completion, the first phase
of the modification project is now finished.
In the coming year, however, both A321LRs will return to Lufthansa Technik to
be modified and certified for MedEvac (Medical Evacuation) duties in the second
phase of the project. This will expand the aircraft's range of operations to
include capabilities for the qualified air transport of wounded, injured and
diseased passengers. In this context, three different configurations will be
available to transport up to six intensive care patients or up to twelve mildly
or moderately ill/injured patients. To this end, Lufthansa Technik will deliver
a total of twelve units and two reserve units of the Patient Transport Unit New
Generation (German: Patiententransporteinheit Neuere Generation, short: PTE NG)
to the German armed forces. The company was able to complete various
preliminary work for the MedEvac mission, for example for the oxygen supply on
board the two aircraft, already during the first phase of the project.
Quelle: Lufthansa-Technik, 17.08.2022