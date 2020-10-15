Impact of DRGs-based inpatient service management on the performance of regional inpatient services in Shanghai, China: an interrupted time series study, 2013-2019 (BMC).

The asymmetry of information brings difficulty for government to manage public hospitals. Therefore, Jiading District of Shanghai has been establishing DRGs-based inpatient service management system (ISMS) to effectively compare

the output of different hospitals through DRGs, reward desired hospital

performance and enhance inpatient service capacity. However, the impact of the

implementation of DRGs-based inpatient service management (ISM) policy in

Jiading district is still unknow.

[...]

Conclusions

Findings highlight the role of ISM policy in improving the capacity and

efficiency of regional inpatient service. Three prerequisites, including a good

information system, high-quality EMR data, and a management team, are needed

for other countries to implement their own ISM policy to help government manage

public hospitals and improve the performance of regional inpatient service.

[...]

Quelle: BMC, 12.10.2020