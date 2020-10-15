Impact of DRGs-based inpatient service management on the performance of regional inpatient services in Shanghai, China
Impact of DRGs-based inpatient service management on the performance of regional inpatient services in Shanghai, China: an interrupted time series study, 2013-2019 (BMC).
The asymmetry of information brings difficulty for government to manage public hospitals. Therefore, Jiading District of Shanghai has been establishing DRGs-based inpatient service management system (ISMS) to effectively compare
the output of different hospitals through DRGs, reward desired hospital
performance and enhance inpatient service capacity. However, the impact of the
implementation of DRGs-based inpatient service management (ISM) policy in
Jiading district is still unknow.
[...]
Conclusions
Findings highlight the role of ISM policy in improving the capacity and
efficiency of regional inpatient service. Three prerequisites, including a good
information system, high-quality EMR data, and a management team, are needed
for other countries to implement their own ISM policy to help government manage
public hospitals and improve the performance of regional inpatient service.
[...]
Quelle: BMC, 12.10.2020