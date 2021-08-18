Investitionsstau so hoch wie nie: Mehr als 40 dringend notwendige Krankenhausbauvorhaben in der Warteschleife /> From centralized DRG costing to decentralized TDABC-assessing the feasibility of hospital cost accounting for decision-making in Denmark />

Improving Outcomes and Mitigating Costs Associated With CAR T-Cell Therapy

Since the historic approval of tisagenlecleucel for the treatment of B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2017, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies have altered the treatment paradigm for hematologic malignancies. Five CAR T-cell products are now approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for a growing number of cancer indications and a global market
worth billions is anticipated in the next 5 years.
[...]

In the meantime, payers and providers are tasked with facing the
logistical complexities of CAR T-cell therapy and developing new payment and
reimbursement strategies to ensure value-based care and optimal access today.

Quelle: AJMC, 18.08.2021

